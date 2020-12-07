‘It attacks as it pleases and takes whomever it wants,’ she tweeted

Media personality and 94.7 radio host Anele Mdoda has revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 after fans felt her absence on her morning radio show.

After being flooded with questions, the loved radio host shared that she had tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day as F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Taking to Twitter, she reminded people to be cautious and remember the virus “has no rules”.

“Covid-19 has no rules. It does what it wants. It grows where it wants. It attacks as it pleases and takes whomever it wants. Brace yourselves,” she tweeted.

Anele told fans she has been resting at home and has been taking drugs to help her system beat the virus.

Anele joins rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest, actress Ama Qamata and singer Brian Temba on the list of celebs who have contracted the coronavirus.

Opening up after the fact about how Covid-19 affected him, Cassper lifted the lid on his experience of having the coronavirus while making a virtual guest appearance on US radio personality Kojo Ebro’s show.

“At first it was a scary part where we stayed home and then I started training. I’m training for this boxing fight. The training was hectic and just at the peak of my fitness, I contracted Covid-19.

“The weirdest thing is everybody was social distancing and everything we’re told to do, but somehow I caught it. If I wasn’t called by the person who contracted it, I wouldn’t have known. I just had a little headache, I thought it was from sparring. I thought someone hit my head too hard. I went and got tested and I found out I was positive.”

Ama and Brian shared their diagnosis on social media and have all since fully recovered. -TimesLive

