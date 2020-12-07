Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo stunned football fans around the world in showing out with a bold matching Louis Vuitton suit, and Willard Katsande recently decided to do the same. Who, though, did it best?

Ronaldo took to his Instagram account back in June to post a snap of himself wearing a matching Louis Vuitton shirt and shorts, and quickly saw him become a trending topic on Twitter.

According to the LV website at the time, the Multicolour monogram Hawaiian shirt and shorts cost R15 000 and R14 000, respectively.

As for Katsande, the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder took to his IG account this past weekend to upload a photoset of himself donning the same outfit. The Zimbabwean star has never been a shy figure when it comes to showing off his drip, and this LV suit is perhaps up there with his boldest looks! – Soccer Laduma

Like this: Like Loading...