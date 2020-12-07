Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE ZANU PF District Coordinating Committees’ (DCC) election process currently underway in the remaining eight non-metropolitan provinces is now 80 percent complete, the party’s national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

The revolutionary party is holding DCC elections in the eight provinces as part of its restructuring exercise and enhancing coordination ahead of 2023 elections.

The party has already put DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo, with the restructuring of the two metropolitan provinces already underway.

Giving an update on DCC election process early this morning, Cde Muchinguri said the party has been closely monitoring progress so far achieved towards the holding of DCC elections across the board.

“The DCC election process has progressed well and have achieved 80 percent completion without any major incidences of violence, intimidation, and indiscipline. Notably, Mashonaland Central province performed above board with no adverse reports brought to the attention of the National Command Centre,” said Cde Muchinguri.

In some areas, the DCC election process was delayed due to some logistical challenges resulting from the heavy rains that fell.

Further, Cde Muchinguri said: “Whilst, we recognise the positive results on the ground, we acknowledge challenges with regards to delays in the distribution of ballot papers and boxes, inequitable distribution of ballot papers, and shortage of presiding officers.

“In some areas, we experienced an overwhelming voter turnout, thus constraining logistical resources. However, this was timeously addressed.”

Cde was flanked by the party’s Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke and director in the department of Administration Dr Henry Mushonga.

Meanwhile, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the ZBC Diplomatic Correspondent Janet Munyaka (48), who succumbed to Covid-19 at St Anne’s Hospital in Harare.

