Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

YOUNG Warriors coach Tonderai Ndiraya has attributed his side’s loss to Mozambique yesterday to the players’ failure to implement basic football principles.

The Zimbabwe Under-20 side was downed 0-2 by Mozambique in a Cosafa Challenge Cup Group A game played in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

The tournament also serves as a Total Under-20 Africa Cup of nations qualifier.

Ndiraya’s side conceded two goals in the second half, handing them their first defeat in the tournament following their gallant 2-2 stalemate with hosts South Africa in the opening match.

A lot was expected from the Young Warriors after their impressive performance against South Africa, but the boys simply failed this time around and Ndiraya was not impressed.

“What was lacking from my side were basic things like striking the ball, shooting at goal and other such basics. It is a fact that if you fail to get the basics, things become difficult,” said Ndiraya.

Ndiraya’s comments seemed to lament neglect of junior development in which the basic football skills he decried are imparted to players at a very young age.

The Young Warriors now need nothing short of victory in their next game against Lesotho if they want to qualify for the semi-finals.

The tournament’s finalists will automatically qualify for next year’s Afcon Under-20 competition.

