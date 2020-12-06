Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

CHIEF Whange has challenged Hwange Colliery Company to urgently resuscitate sporting facilities in the coal mining town to help promote sport development.

Apart from being the biggest employer in the district, Hwange Colliery was once one of the country’s leading sports developers and owned thriving football, netball, volleyball, rugby and athletics teams, among others.

Hwange town produced some of the country’s top athletes during that period.

Although the company still supports sport, there is growing concern about the neglect and dilapidation of sporting facilities in the town owned by the colliery.

Speaking at the Hwange Colliery workplace wellness day last Friday, Chief Whange bemoaned the deterioration of sporting facilities.

“May I appeal to Hwange Colliery to speed up the rehabilitation of sporting facilities dotted around Hwange town as well as continue promoting sporting activities in the Colliery concession area.

“This should also move into the communal areas to identify and develop hidden talent. That way our communities will benefit by entertaining themselves, keeping themselves fit and live healthier lives,” said Chief Whange.

Hwange Colliery introduced the wellness day last year as a way of boosting workers’ morale by encouraging them to keep fit and healthy by exercising regularly.

About 100 workers participated in various games and fun runs under the “Well Life-KaLife Kamushe” wellness day campaign.

The campaign involved 10km and 5km fun runs, aerobics, tug-of-war and a dance competition.

Nathaniel Chakaya (51) from Hwange Colliery’s engineering department said the wellness programme has helped him keep fit since its launch last year, as he now exercises daily.

He urged the company to consider making the wellness day a quarterly event.

Electrician, Mluleki Nkiwane (45) said the programme helps workers to monitor and adjust their diets.

Andile Mhlanga (31) from the company’s health department said:

“This programme has helped keep workers physically and psychologically fit. Fitness improves one’s life and by holding such days the company is helping build the spirit of togetherness as well as relieve workers’ stresses.”

Hwange Colliery general manager for operations Lawrence Manjengwa said the wellness programme had encouraged workers to adopt a culture of starting their day by exercising.

“Let’s allow the sporting culture to be part of our lifestyle as it fosters friendships, a sense of togetherness as well keeping one fit. So, we are having this day to remind workers that it’s not only about production, but their health and welfare too,” Manjengwa said.

Besides sporting events, the wellness programme covers mental and physical health, screening for non-communicable diseases, weight management programmes, medical surveillance for occupational exposures, nutrition and monitoring of alcohol and tobacco use, among others. — @ncubeleon

