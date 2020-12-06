Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MXOLISI Ndlovu was elected president of the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) at a congress held at a Masvingo hotel at the weekend.

Ndlovu, who was the association’s treasurer, got 12 of the 20 votes cast to beat ex-secretary-general Tawanda Sithole.

Ndlovu replaces Ringisai Mapondera, who is now secretary-general of the Zone Six region (southern Africa).

Ndlovu is also treasurer-general of the Zone Six region and assumed that post by virtue of a resolution stating that the regional treasurer-general post should be held by someone who comes from the same country with the secretary-general.

Veteran Masvingo volleyball administrator Enias Kenneth Kondo took over as the new ZVA secretary-general, with Bulawayo-based Region Moyo assuming the treasurer-general post.

Former Manicaland volleyball chairman Farai Mboto and Sibangani Mashasha are the new committee members.

Ndlovu told Chronicle Sport that his new executive would place more emphasis on growing the ZVA brand.

“One major aspect we will be looking at is brand visibility. We want to push numbers through various means, including social media. The idea is to have more people following volleyball in the country. The association can reap rewards if more people follow volleyball and make it a popular sport,” said Ndlovu.

He said the executive will also implement the strategic goals that are already in place.

“Obviously at the moment we want to focus on competitions amid the Covid-19 period. We are looking at competitions in three forms; the national leagues, provincial competitions and international competitions. So, we would like to get to a point where we host international events as a country like we did with the Zone Six games in 2017.

“The other important thing we are looking at is brand visibility. What we want is to push numbers through various forms, including social media.” — @innocentskizoe

