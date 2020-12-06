Sports Reporter

Tuskers Women: 78-6 (20 overs) — (Chiedza Dhururu 29, Ellen Tshuma 14, Tasmeen Granger 12*, Precious Marange 2/6, Leanne Chibunhe 1/5, Mitchel Mavhunga 1/6)

Eagles Women: 81-2 (14.1 overs) — (Modester Mupachikwa 47*, Mitchell Mutongawafa 18, Christabel Chatonzwa 7*, Nomvelo Sibanda 2/13)

EAGLES were crowned champions of the inaugural Women’s T20 Cup after beating Bulawayo side Tuskers by eight wickets in the final played at Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare, on Saturday.

Tuskers batted first and were restricted to 78 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs, which Eagles easily overhauled, scoring 81 for two in 14.1 overs.

Eagles carried the favourites’ tag with aplomb in the match to breeze to their target of 79 with 5.5 overs to spare.

Eagles skipper Modester Mupachikwa led from the front, blasting an unbeaten 47 off 42 balls, which included eight fours.

Mupachikwa’s aggression came after Tuskers captain Nomvelo Sibanda had dismissed Kellies Ndlovu, trapping her leg before for four with Eagles on five runs.

The second wicket stand between Mupachikwa and Mitchell Mutongawafa went about steadily mending the bad start by yielding 64 runs.

Sibanda claimed Mutongawafa’s wicket for 18, but by then the home side needed just 10 runs to win, which Mupachikwa and Christabel Chatonzwa knocked in the next eight balls.

Tuskers were racing away in the power play period, scoring at over six runs an over and even when the Bulawayo side lost its first wicket in the seventh over with the score on 37, a big score still seemed in the offing, as the experience of Sibanda and Tasmeen Granger was still to follow.

However, some tight bowling saw the run rate dropping to less than five an over, with Precious Marange conceding only six runs in her allotted four overs.

Although Sibanda Tuskers’ only wicket taker, she fell short with the bat, scoring just a single before being run out, while Granger made an unbeaten 12 off 26 balls.

Chiedza Dhururu top-scored for Tuskers with 29, followed by Ellen Tshuma with 14.

Mupachikwa was voted player of the match and the tournament’s best batter, whileMarange took the bowler of the tournament award.

Mary-Anne Musonda of Rhinos was named the Women’s T20 Cup player of the tournament.

