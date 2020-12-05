Sunday Mail Reporter

The Sunday Mail reporter Debra Matabvu last week scooped the prestigious APO Group African Women in Media Award during the 6th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Virtual Conference and Awards.

The award recognises African women in the media who support female entrepreneurship throughout the continent. APO Group is a pan-African communications and business consultancy providing solutions that empower companies to grow their business.

Matabvu shrugged off stiff competition from four other shortlisted finalists from Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda and Cameroon.

The award’s judging panel consisted of 100 luminaries, including global icon Naomi Campbell and senior industry executives from companies such as Lafarge Africa, Coca-Cola, Facebook, Visa Microsoft, Hilton and Uber among others.

Matabvu’s winning entry was her article entitled, “Ethel defies Gokwe myth”, which told the story of local entrepreneur Mrs Ethel Chiwara-Mupambwa, that was published in The Sunday Mail of October 25.

APO Group founder and chairperson Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard said: “Her fascinating article about Mrs Chiwara-Mupambwa demonstrates the quality of journalism in Africa, and celebrates a true success story in our quest for equality.

“This year’s APO Group African Women in Media Award became bigger than anything we could have imagined, and that is thanks to our amazing jury, who gave up their valuable time to get involved. APO Group remains committed to shining a light on stories of hope and positivity, and to supporting the development of journalism throughout Africa.”

In accepting the award, Matabvu thanked the Editor of The Sunday Mail for giving due prominence to stories on women empowerment.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to win such a prestigious award,” said Matabvu.

“This is a testimony to the importance of securing the future of entrepreneurs in Africa through story-telling.

“Research shows that entrepreneurship in Africa is growing rapidly and is set to create 54 million jobs by the year 2022. Therefore, it is important for these great stories to be told through the media, especially in our indigenous platforms. Let me thank The Sunday Mail Editor, Mrs Victoria Ruzvidzo, for her unwavering support and the Zimpapers Group team for their love and support.”

Matabvu walked away with a trophy and cash prize.

Matabvu joined The Sunday Mail in 2014 as a correspondent. She holds a BSc in Journalism and Media Studies from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Matabvu has worked with Reuters and is a member of the World Association of Newspaper and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA)’s 2020 Women in News Leadership Accelerator Programme. Her reporting focuses on women, education and health issues. She has previously worked at Zimbabwe Environmental Law association as a communications officer between 2012- 2013.

Like this: Like Loading...