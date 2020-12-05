Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has gone on self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa last night confirmed that Dr Mpofu was in self-isolation at his house in Harare.

“I can confirm that our Secretary for Administration tested positive for the Covid-19 pandemic and has gone on self-isolation in Harare,” said Cde Chinamasa.

He could not provide more information on when Dr Mpofu tested positive.

Dr Mpofu is the latest high-profile individual to test positive for the pandemic with others being Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary Mr George Guvamatanga, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Cde Lovemore Matuke, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Cde Vangelis Haritatos and Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Larry Mavima.

National hero and Retired Chief Air Marshal Perrance Shiri who was the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri succumbed to the pandemic on 29 July.

Meanwhile, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country as of Friday recorded 123 new Covid-19 cases and one death, with the seven-day rolling average for new cases rising to 119 from 114.

“As of 4 December, Zimbabwe has now recorded 10 547 cases, 8 802 recoveries and 281 deaths,” read part of the update.

Bulawayo is leading in terms of active cases at 566 after recording 50 new infections.

