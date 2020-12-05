Police in Beatrice, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a 36-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife’s boyfriend who had visited his homestead in the middle of the night.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Admire Motsi (36) of Jefferstone Farm is on the run following the death of Stanley Chilima (36) who died during a fight after the latter had visited the former’s homestead to see his lover unbeknown to him that her husband was at home.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged the public to desist from violence.

“Police in Beatrice are looking for a 36 year old man from Jefferstone Farm in Beatrice who allegedly assaulted the now-deceased to death after an altercation over a marital affair.

“The now-deceased Stanley Chilima was allegedly having an affair with the suspect’s wife, Arena Sale, aged 29.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might know the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any nearest police station.

“Violence is a menace in our societies and it must be nipped in the bud.

“Peaceful resolutions to differences must be the way to avoid such callous incidences,” he said.

According to police, on December 2, at around 2am, Chilima proceeded to the suspect’s homestead ostensibly to see his alleged girlfriend, who is the wife to the suspect unbeknown to him that her husband was inside the bedroom.

The deceased reportedly knocked at the door as usual and the suspect woke up and confronted Chilima, whom he was suspecting to having an affair with his wife.

It is reported that a fist-fight ensued before the suspect picked up a log and assaulted his rival suitor all over the body several times.

The suspect’s mother-in-law heard the noise and tried to refrain the two, but in vain.

The fight continued for about a kilometre from the homestead where the deceased fell down and became unconscious.

Chilima sustained a swollen face and bled profusely from the mouth, nose and ears.

At around 6am, the deceased’s body was discovered by villagers who reported the matter to the police.

The body was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...