VILLAGERS in Muchini area of Buhera South have been left in a state of shock following the gruesome murder of three senior citizens, with a 17-year old boy confessing to having committed the crime.

The senior citizens; one aged 86, his 74-year-old wife and her 80-year-old sister were allegedly murdered in cold blood at around midnight on Thursday by the teenager from the same village.

In his confession, the 17-year-old said: “I arrived at around 11pm from a bar intending to kill them because they killed my parents when I was still young.

“I only wanted to kill the man because his wife actually liked me a lot and I do not know why I killed her,” he said.

Buhera South legislator, Cde Joseph Chinotimba who is related to the deceased, said they are yet to come to terms with loss of three family members.

“We are shocked as a family because we can’t even begin to think of what could have gone wrong to this extent of killing three people, especially for a boy as young as 17,” he said.

Police officer commanding Chipinge District Chief Superintendent Kennedy Nyaumwe confirmed the incident, saying investigations were underway. — ZBC.

Like this: Like Loading...