Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Fashion 263

Hello December!!!

With the holiday season upon us, there are a variety of things that one can do to get into the festive mood.

Some are already planning to host events during the holidays and want their homes to look exquisite.

Others have started their fashion shopping.

It’s in the same month when most weddings take place.

Others are happy that social soirees are already knocking on the door despite the global Covid-19 that has somehow dampened the festive mood and affected many ideal preparations.

While a stylish dress is a fail-safe option, lots of women detest wearing dresses and find it virtually impossible to find the right fit.

For men, the casual look is not a problem because it is either the chino pants, jeans or casual suits but this week the yardstick is on the ladies.

Well, dressing for the festive season should not be a worry because one thing you are guided by is that most of the people will be on holiday so you are free to experiment.

This is the time to show your stylish skills.

You can play around with your old clothes if you want and if you can afford to buy from the store, make sure you maximise those dollars.

But there are some tips Lady Wimbledon-style guide has shared.

Yes, there are plenty of alternatives, from slinky jumpsuits,embellished tops and dressy jeans.

Here are some tips from LW:

Twinkle, twinkle little star

While the idea of dressing like a bauble might be a little daunting to some, Christmas is all about standing out and shining bright.

Sequins are bangon trend this season, so add a little (or a lot!) of sparkle to the occasion and twinkle like a star.

The ultimate wardrobe classic

You can’t go wrong with a little black dress(LBD)! Whether you want to look sassy or add some drama or find something a little more discreet, the little black dress has been the saviour for years, so why not invest in a good one and you can have a foolproof go-to for any occasion.

Try boosting your classic LBD by adding a modern twist; leather, puff sleeves, tulle, velvet, sequin embellishments, sensual lace.

Obvious pop of colour is a must have

While the LBD is the go-to party outfit for most of us, give yours a night off and steal the spotlight with an equally chic and festive red dress,or a bold and beautiful bright blue.

It is not just the presents that get wrapped in festive colours, so dare to ditch the black and sprinkle some Christmas cheer.

Keep cosy and snug

Your party outfit is on point and you are ready to hit the town, but wait,what coat do you wear?

When it is far too cold for your trusty leather jacket, this seasons must have faux fur teddy bear coat is the answer.

Not only does it keep you cosy and snug, nothing adds more glamour to an outfit like a faux fur coat.

Jeans and a nice top

We all have those events when all you actually need to feel great and look good is a simple ‘jeans and a nice top’.

Although finding that perfect combo is often a lot harder than you think right?

The perfect fit jeans that flatter your structure, are comfortable but still slim and lengthen your legs are the holy grail.

May the festive season begin.

Next week we are on to gents gear. Buckle up as we are about to hang the mistletoe.

