Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THE top three farmers in the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) best farmer awards in Matabeleland South Province have shared their secrets to bumper harvests in the dry region.

Mr Godknows Manokore (36), an A1 farmer from Insiza South won first place and walked away with an animal drawn scotch cart after supplying GMB with 21 tonnes in the last farming season.

Mr Thamson Lamula from Beitbridge came second and walked away with an animal drawn cultivator after supplying GMB with 6 tonnes while Mr Likani Sibanda from Bulilima who came third got an animal drawn plough after supplying GMB with 2 tonnes.

Mr Manokore from Dibiya area in Insiza said not having a farm of his own had not stopped him from leasing land from multiple farmers to pursue his passion in agriculture.

He said hard work was the key ingredient to his success. “I used to travel to Dibiya area in Insiza and I noticed that the area has good soil for growing maize.

“I developed an interest to start my own farming activities as I have a passion for farming. I don’t have a place of my own so I approached different farmers in the area who were not utilising their land and I planted my own crops. To get this yield which I sent to GMB I planted my crops in four different places.

“The soil where I farm is good for maize crop and I ensure that I plant my crops as early as possible so that I make use of all rains that we receive. I don’t relax but I work very hard to ensure that I get a good yield,” he said.

Mr Lamula from Mazunga area in Beitbridge said most people from his area complained that it was very hot and they received low rains but he got good yields from the same area.

He said in 2013 he sent 25 tonnes to GMB, in 2014 he sent 30 tonnes while in 2017 he sent six tonnes because the rains for that year were very low.

Mr Lamula said he uses contour ridges to preserve the little rain water which they get in their area.

“I saw this method of contour ridges during a visit to Swaziland and when I returned to Zimbabwe, I adopted it. The contour ridges are 100 metres long. They trap water underneath which ensures that my crops have water throughout the farming season.

“People in dry areas should make use of contour ridges or other methods that preserve water. Farmers should also have a variety of crops which they plant so that if one crop fails the others will thrive. As a province we have different soil types and performance of a particular crop can also be determined by the soil type.

I grow a variety of crops but I mostly have maize. The type of soil in my plot is black soil which is suitable for maize. Even with little rain I can get a good yield because of the contour ridges,” he said.

Mr Lamula, a surveyor by profession, said he retired in 1993 and engaged in livestock farming.

When Government resettled people, he took advantage to venture into crop farming. He said he started farming in 2005 at a low scale.

“When I started farming, I used to barter my produce for livestock. I obtained 56 head of cattle through barter trade, before I started delivering my grain to GMB. In 2011 I had traded my produce for over 70 cattle.

“I used to send my animals to an abattoir in Beitbridge for sale. The income I have been getting through farming has helped me to sustain my family as well as to acquire properties. Farming has proved to be a reliable source of wealth for me. My field is my source of wealth,” he said.

Mr Sibanda from Fairview in Bulilima said he has been farming on his plot for 12 years.

He said it was important for one to fully utilise the farming land at their disposal no matter how small it was.

Mr Sibanda said during the 2018-2019 farming season he delivered six tonnes of grain to GMB. He said farming was a reliable source of livelihood for him.

Farmers have been urged to maximise production so that they could supply GMB with grain and ensure food security.

GMB has introduced farmer awards which will be held annually in order to appreciate farmers that supply grain to the national granary and to motivate other farmers to do likewise. — @DubeMatutu

