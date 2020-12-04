Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S professional golfer, Scott Vincent, goes into today’s second round of the South African Open bubbling with confidence after an impressive four-under par during yesterday’s opening round.

The 28-year-old Vincent will tee off in the afternoon, for his second round, at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

Former Zimbabwean amateur, Dean Burmester, now playing under the South African flag, was in a six-way tie in first place, after the opening round.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won last week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship, is also in first place after opening with a five-under-par 67.

He is chasing back-to-back victories on the Sunshine Tour and European Tour’s South African Swing.

Fellow South Africans, Jacques Kruyswijk and Ruan Korb as well as Austria’s Matthias Schwab and Italian Aron Zemmer shared the first round lead.

“I got off to a nice start and turned five under par, then I birdied my 10th hole to get to six under,” Bezuidenhout, who teed off the 10th, told the Sunshine Tour.

The leaders were one stroke clear of Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli.

Frittelli also said the wind stopped the momentum he had built up to get to seven under through 10 holes before three bogeys coming in.

