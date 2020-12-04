Africa Moyo

Zimbabwe recorded three more Covid-19 deaths yesterday, while a staggering 181 new cases were reported.

Of the deaths, two were in Bulawayo and the other in Manicaland, taking the overall death toll to 280 since the pandemic broke out in Zimbabwe in March.

Yesterday, 1 294 PCR tests done, with 181 coming out positive.

Of the new cases, 178 were community transmissions while three were returnees from Algeria.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has 1 390 active cases.

Bulawayo has 564 active cases followed by Harare on 219, with eight other provinces contributing the remainder.

Since March, Zimbabwe has recorded 10 424 cases 8 754 recoveries

and 280 deaths.

Across the continent 2 230 391 cases have been recorded as at yesterday.

This represents about 3,4 percent of the global infections that are now over 65,5 million.

Over 1,51 million deaths have been reported with about 45,4 million recovered registered.

In Africa, South Africa is the hardest hit with over 800 000 infections and over 21 000 deaths.

