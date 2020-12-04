Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE annual Liquor Hub 10km fun run that had been set for Sunday has been postponed.

Organisers were advised that it would be difficult to control people in the city centre and they should seek an alternative venue if they wish to proceed with the event and they opted to put it on hold.

“Our sixth edition of the Liquor Hub fun run has been postponed. We had prepared everything, but after consultations with other stakeholders, we gathered that we cannot hold the event here in the CBD because of the risk of people gathering in large numbers.

“It would be difficult to control people in the CBD; hence we have been asked to look for another route outside the CBD. Because of the limited time we have to shift the event to another route, we have decided to have the event in January next year,” said Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce and MP for Bulawayo South Raj Modi, who sponsors the event.

The road run was meant to start and finish at Liquor Hub wholesale centre in Fife Street on Sunday morning.

Newly-elected Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika said they had already identified a new route route in the Belmont area which will be used next month.

“We have already chosen a route. We will be going back to the initial route used for the inaugural edition of the road race six years ago. We are grateful to the sponsors for their continued support with this event, even in this difficult Covid-19 period,” said Madanyika.

Registration will remain in progress online with prices pegged at US$5 or $500 for seniors, US$3 or $300 for juniors and US$2 or $200 for the charity walk.

Winners of the race in the men’s and women’s races will pocket R5 000.

The liquor Hub 10km run has become one of the flagship events on the Bab calendar in recent years. Athletics was among the first local sport to be given the greenlight to resume activities by the Sports and Recreation Commission after being designated low risk by th government some months gao. – @innocentskizoe

