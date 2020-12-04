Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AS has become the norm for most of the country’s musicians, they have failed to be widely appreciated in their hometowns and only get the love and appreciation they yearn for abroad.

This rings true for dancehall/reggae artiste Seh Mac (real name Macnore Sibanda) who hails from Bulawayo’s Tshabalala suburb although little is known about him in the City of Kings and Queens.

But, his talent has been recognised as far as Jamaica where he recently lured artiste, Natural Image from that country for a collaboration. The song titled Whine your waist was produced by Bulawayo’s BmC and managed to get airplay in stations in Jamaica and the United States of America (USA).

In Jamaica, the song got airplay on Iris FM and Zip FM while in USA it was played on Free Style Live FM.

Slowly, Seh Mac is getting recognition locally as this track is now being played locally on Skyz Metro FM and ZiFM Stereo.

For the artiste, who has been in the game for the past five years, his talent has been recognised abroad more than home, something he says has not deterred his growth, but inspired him to work even harder.

“People outside the country appreciate my works because this collaborative track attracted more people, especially ladies in Jamaica as I used Jamaican language and a bit of Shona.

“Here in Zimbabwe, I’m still fighting for recognition and want to encourage ghetto youths to work hard in order to accomplish their goals,” said Seh Mac.

The artiste who is yet to release an album has a string of singles that include Mangoma Takapasa and Mumwe Musikana. He has managed to share the stage with the likes of Ti Gonzi, Bazooka, Seh Calaz and Jah Signal.

Currently, he is working with Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2020 Outstanding Producer, Godwin Smallz of Elephant Herd Studio on his upcoming six track EP.

“I’m currently working on a six track EP titled At 25 which is going to be released on Christmas Day. It has tracks At 25, Mi King, Mi Never Give Up, Umamazala, Give me time and Wanna go with you,” said the ambitious 25-year-old musician. – @mthabisi_mthire.

