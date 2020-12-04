Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union has sent out a condolence message to the Tsimba family following the death of Aisha Tsimba, a former ZRU vice president.

Aisha, young sister to Zimbabwean rugby legends, Richard (also late) and Kennedy died in the early hours of Friday.

In a statement released on Friday, ZRU described Tsimba as a shrewd and upright sports administrator who worked hard for the betterment of women’s rugby.

“The President of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union, Aaron Jani, the ZRU Exco and board would like to extend their sincere condolences to the Tsimba family on the passing of the former Zimbabwe Rugby Union vice president and former Sports and Recreation Commissioner Aisha Tsimba.

“She was an astute and principled administrator who worked tirelessly to improve the image of rugby and sports in the country. She worked tirelessly to set up structures and development of Women’s rugby in the country and championed the girl child’s participation in sports,’’ said ZRU.

The union went on to state that Tsimba will be remembered for her diligent work ethic and discipline.

“She was a champion of good corporate governance systems that ensured the viability of sports in the country and the development of sports as an industry to sustain livelihoods and as a vehicle for social justice and development. She will be fondly remembered for her tireless work ethic and discipline.” @Mdawini_29

