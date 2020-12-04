Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

LOW-COST airline, Fastjet, yesterday reintroduced flights between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg as the country continues to open its borders after a lengthy shutdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline’s 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 landed at the Victoria Falls at 12:50 pm Thursday with 28 passengers on board, 19 of them South Africans, two Zimbabweans and seven internationals.

Three were on transit to Botswana and Zambia, an indication of how important opening of the Zimbabwean skies is to the region. The aircraft departed 30 minutes later with 24 passengers made up of locals, South Africans and some from Europe on board.

After the aircraft received the cannon salute, passengers went through Covid-19 protocols involving temperature checks and other processes and airport and port health staff helped maintain social distancing. Fastjet becomes the second international flight to resume flights into Victoria Falls after Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines resumed in October.

ET, as Ethiopian Airlines is affectionately known in the industry, flies twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays between Addis Ababa and Victoria Falls using the wide-bodied Boeing 737-800, which it used on its maiden flight to Victoria Falls on March 26, 2017.

Kenyan Airways is expected to resume flights on December 14 while South African Airways, Air Link, Air Namibia and British Airways are yet to confirm, Victoria Falls Airport manager Mr Ronnie Masawi confirmed.

Fastjet has been plying the Harare-Victoria Falls domestic route three times a week as well as the Harare-Johannesburg route. Some of the passengers in yesterday’s flight were returnees that had been locked down in South Africa while others were tourists coming for holiday.

A couple said it was headed for Botswana to visit its son who stays there and has a new born baby. The couple said it will connect by road to Botswana. Sikholiwe Ngwenya of the Roman Catholic Church in Hwange Diocese but based in Port Elizabeth in South Africa said she was happy to be back home after being stuck in the neighbouring country for five months.

“It’s good to be back home. I was supposed to come in July from P.E where I am based but there was no flight. I was super-excited when I heard about this flight and had to catch the first one. However, the fear of the virus is still there and I hope we will be able to prevent it as you know that travelling is not safe,” she said.

Mr Eugein Euler from Johannesburg could not hide his joy of visiting Victoria Falls for the first time. He said he was visiting Victoria Falls to celebrate his 60th birthday and is in the company of two friends Ms Elisabeth Wimberge and Mr Allan Prentce. Mr Euler’s birthday was on the 20th of November.

“It’s so wonderful to be on the first flight and to be in Victoria Falls as it is my first time to be here. I am here to celebrate my 60th birthday with my friends and we will be here until Sunday. This is a beautiful place and already we love it,” said Mr Euler.

In a statement, Fastjet said it was excited to be back. It will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

“We are pleased to introduce the convenience of a direct flight service between the two cities. A visit to Victoria Falls offers visitors to Zimbabwe the tranquil opportunity and escape into the wonders of nature, which does not come much more spectacular than Victoria Falls,” said the airline management.

Hopes are high in the tourism sector for a boost in domestic and regional arrivals as operators expect resumption of flights and opening of borders to bring clients. The country opened Beitbridge, Plumtree, Victoria Falls, Chirundu and Forbes border posts on Tuesday before adding Kazungula on Wednesday to allow private vehicles and pedestrians to start travelling.

“Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe national vice chairman Mr Farai Chimba said it was up to the tourism industry to leverage on the positives taking place in the country.

“The opening of skies continues to endorse preparedness to reopen and receive international and regional travelers. We commend the efforts put in place to combat Covid-19 and ensure health safety guidelines, which gives confidence for revival of the industry. We must leverage on these positives,” said Mr Chimba.

