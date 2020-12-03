FC Platinum striker Silas Songani has returned to the national team after Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named him among a squad of 34 locally-based senior players that will commence preparations for next month’s African Nations Championship (Chan) in Cameroon.

Songani returned from a stint in Denmark to join FC Platinum, who are also playing in the Caf Champions League, and is looking to make a big impression.

The squad will begin preparations on Monday and will break for the festive period before resuming just before New Year.

Loga’s squad is dominated by players that have received national team call ups before while some of the players have featured in the Chan qualifiers.

“The Warriors technical team has named 34 players in the provisional squad for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals. The team begins preparations on December 6, 2020 until the December 20, 2020 when they will break for the festive holiday. Camp will then resume on December 28, 2020 until the games begin on January 16, 2021 in Cameroon,” a media statement by Zifa yesterday read.

Zimbabwe face the hosts in the tournament curtain-raiser as they seek a fast start in a tournament they have performed relatively well over the years.

The locally-based players will be looking to market themselves to more lucrative leagues when they play at the finals.

Squad:

Goalkeepers

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders

Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Valentine Musarurwa (Harare City), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Muduviwa (FC Platinum), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Midfielders

Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken inn, Ralph Kawondera (FC Platinum), Trevor Mavunga (Triangle), Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum), Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Silas Songani (FC Platinum), Collins Duwa (Triangle United), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi (Caps United), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers

Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum), Thomas Chideu (Harare City), William Manondo (Harare City)

