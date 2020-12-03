THE drama that unfolded at Waddilove High School in Marondera was informative of the confusion in those that are superintending over the education system in the country.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 at the school, with 45 pupils affected, authorities at the Methodist Church of Zimbabwe institution wanted to close it down and remove all pupils from the premises.

Clearly panicked government officials, who were more worried about saving face, ordered the school to remain open, because it had made a determination without consulting them.

When the school asked parents to pick up their children, they were treated to the sight of 15 government vehicles determined to block them from doing so, despite the obvious threat to the pupils of an outbreak in a closed and crowded environment.

Eventually, common sense prevailed and government officials gave in, allowing parents to drive away with their children.

The number of schools hit by the coronavirus is rising every week, John Tallach in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North, Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East, Chinhoyi High School in Mashonaland East and Mtshabezi High School in Matabeleland South are among the most affected.

This covers the length and breadth of the country, and yet government remains adamant that schools must remain open.

It is not surprising that Parliament, has been harping that the government immediately shuts down schools. The MPs correctly blame the rising COVID-19 cases on government’s failure to adequately prepare for the reopening of schools.

In fact, government’s lack of preparation or the absence of a strategy to deal with possible outbreaks at school is evident in the blundering response to the situation at Waddilove: rush in, make noise, be seen to be active but offer no solution and then slink away and let the schools and parents bear the burden of dealing with the situation.

It has been evident that Zimbabwe is on a wing and a prayer since its reported its first casualty in March, journalist Zororo Makamba. While some facilities have improved since then, the lack of a clear plan of action is evident, nine months later.

And parents are being forced to keep their children in schools, which have become new mini-epicentres in spite of the dangers. Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa this week said instead government would intensify monitoring and implementation of COVID-19 regulations as opposed to shutting down the institutions.

This is basic, and government should have been doing this well before ordering schools to reopen. Why should we trust that government will finally do this after failing for the last nine months? Children are our future, and government’s intransigence will cost the country dearly. Close the schools until it is safe to reopen.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...