IN a story titled “Hideous mayoral robe wears thin”, we set the agenda for the abolishment of the colonial regalia worn by the Bulawayo mayor and town clerk.

As we reported, the two outfits arrived from England in 1960, costing £240,19 (about $482) and were expected to last at least 50 years.

But following the country’s independence and the ushering in of Bulawayo’s first black mayor, Naison Ndlovu, the mayoral regalia stuck on.

As expected, we received backlash from readers who insist that the city has bigger problems or that the regalia is part of the history of Bulawayo.

Reads a reaction by one, Sidlabebhekile Kahari on our website: “Those calling for this minor change should rather put their energy on finding lasting solution to the water crisis. And yes, power outages.

As a property owner in this marvellous city I shudder to think how it feels to wake up to find taps dry. My fellow Bulawayans are suffering and to even think that a mayoral robe will be an issue shocks me!”

A reader by the name Hlokoza weighed in: “Majoring in the minor things which have no direct bearing or consequences on our current livelihoods!

Who cares about the stupid mayor regalia when we have no water, potholes, parks which are non-functional huge unemployment across all age groups, no power at our homes, no development of the city since the dawn of independence, the list is endless! Then you want to focus on some chain around the neck of an individual?

Why don’t we add clothes we wear they also came about through colonisation! Maybe the reason the country is a mess like this is because these so-called liberators are trying to take us back to the Stone Age?”

It is important to point out the fact that we believe in freedom of speech and respect the views of all our readers, even when we do not agree with them.

While Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, a 100-year-old colonial footprint cannot be wiped out completely in 40 years.

However, the vestiges of colonialism in post-independent Zimbabwe cannot be preserved for historical reasons alone. It’s like arguing not to change the name Rhodesia in order to preserve our history as Zimbabweans.

Wrote Vulindlela Sibanda on our website: “I do not know whether to laugh or cry. One of the sad comments in the article informs us not to seek change . . . because it is part of our history. I am glad this type of thinking was not prevailing when we fought for independence. Imagine freedom fighters being told not to fight because being colonised is part of our history.”

We couldn’t have put it better. We respect all our readers but remain steadfast in our quest to liberate them from mental oppression.

The water crisis in Bulawayo cannot be solved by those who wear hideous robes which are nothing but an insult to our people.

After the pioneer column, the name Bulawayo was retained because of the fighting spirit of warriors like General Mtshana Khumalo.

President Mnangagwa has rightfully posthumously conferred National Hero status on this revered military tactician, who was the commander of King Lobengula’s Imbizo Regiment that wiped out the Allan Wilson Patrol.

Our culture and history are as important as the air we breathe, the water we drink. We will never apologise over the newsworthiness of a colonial robe.

In any event, no organisation has made more noise over Bulawayo’s water crisis than Chronicle. And that’s a fact!

