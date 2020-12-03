LEBRON James and Anthony Davis are on the verge of signing new deals with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James, 35, is set to sign a two-year contract extension, worth a reported $85m (£63m), which will run until the end of the 2022-23 season – his 20th in the NBA.

Davis, 27, will agree a new five-year deal worth a reported $190m (£141m).

His agent told ESPN the contract will include the option to terminate it prior to the fifth year.

James will become a free agent in the same year in which his 16-year-old son Bronny is slated to enter the NBA when he graduates from high school.

His career earnings will approach $435m (£324m) by the end of his Lakers deal.

James and Davis helped the Lakers to their first NBA title in a decade in October.

James was named the finals’ most valuable player and became the first player to win the title with three different teams, having twice won it with Miami Heat and once with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers will play the Los Angeles Clippers in their opening game of the new NBA season on 22 December.

James says the Lakers “absolutely can” retain their title, telling the ‘Road Trippin’’ podcast: “We can. I mean, it’s that simple.”— BBC Sport

