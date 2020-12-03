Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TUSKERS team manager Joana Phiri says they are confident of clinching the Zimbabwe Cricket T20 challenge when they face off with Eagles in Harare tomorrow.

ZC came up with a women’s one-day and T20 inter-provincial tournament to create a platform to unearth young talent.

Tuskers defeated Rhinos by six runs through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method at Kwekwe Sports Club last week to book a place in tomorrow’s T20 final.

Phiri said the team will leave for Harare this morning.

“In terms of preparation I can say we have done enough to win the tournament. We have been working on our batting, which has been letting us down. Our batters have been struggling to build meaningful partnerships, but we hope they’ll step up to the challenge and lead us to victory,” said Phiri.

“With the ball, we expect our top bowlers Tasmeen Granger and captain Nomvelo Sibanda to get us some wickets. Overall, we are confident of winning the game,” she said.

Yesterday the team received training gear from Bulawayo businessman Dumisani Madzivanyathi, who has pledged to continue supporting the girls.

Madzivanyathi said the training gear, worth over US$1 000, is part of his initiative to support girls’ cricket in the city.

“We are happy to be part of cricket and l hope this relationship will go on for a long time. We shall continue to engage the Tuskers leadership so that we see what can be done to improve ladies’ cricket. We shall be doing more for the team in different competitions that they take part in.

“We are certainly going to intensify our involvement in the game of cricket. All the best to the team and l hope the girls bring the trophy to Bulawayo,” said Madzivanyathi. — @innocentskizoe

