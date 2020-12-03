Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdravko “Loga” Logarusic has named a provisional 34-man squad for the African Nations Championship (Chan) finals set for Cameroon in January next year.

Chan is a competition for only home-based players which gives them the opportunity to shine in a continental context and can lead to lucrative moves abroad.

The squad begins preparations on Sunday and take a Christmas break on December 20 before resuming camp on December 28 until they leave for the tournament that starts in Cameroon on January 16.

The Chan tournament was originally scheduled for April 4-25 this year, but authorities cancelled it following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Zimbabwe was drawn in Group A with hosts Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso. The Warriors get the tournament underway with a showdown against Cameroon at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on January 16.

Logarusic, who has been scratching his head over the players’ fitness levels, faces a tough job getting players that have been inactive for a year into shape.

The Warriors are set to play training games against FC Platinum, Dynamos and possibly two other teams from the Premier Soccer League as part of their preparations.

With Logarusic having overlooked some locally-based players for the Afcon qualifiers against Algeria due to inactivity, the Chan tournament will be the perfect opportunity for them to be in contention for the remaining qualifiers.

There are no surprises from the faces called-up, except for midfielder Powell Govere, who plays for Golden Eagles in the Northern Region Division One.

The rest of the squad has been picked on their 2019 form, as there has been no football in the country for the whole season.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Valentine Musarurwa (Harare City), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Muduviwa (FC Platinum), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken inn, Ralph Kawondera (FC Platinum), Trevor Mavunga (Triangle), Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum), Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Silas Songani (FC Platinum), Collins Duwa (Triangle United), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi (Caps United), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum), Thomas Chideu (Harare City), William Manondo (Harare City) —

