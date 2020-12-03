Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE family of an elderly Mangwe couple that was murdered in cold blood and their bodies burnt beyond recognition in October has increased their reward offer to R100 000 from R10 000 to anyone who may assist police in solving the crime.

Nicholas Nleya (83) and his wife Margaret (78) of Mzaza Village in Mangwe District were killed at their rural home.

The family concluded that it was a premediated killing as nothing valuable except their lives was taken from their immaculate rural home.

Remnants of a petrol bomb and dynamite were found at the crime scene.

The elderly couple was buried in a single grave at Empandeni Mission Cemetery in an emotional burial in the same month.

Two months since the callous murder, the assailants have not been arrested, leaving the family with more questions than answers.

A poster with the late Mr and Mrs Nleya’s photos is being circulated on various social media platforms, encouraging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward.

“R100 000 reward offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those who murdered Mr and Mrs Nleya of Mzaza village, Mangwe District. Information received will be kept confidential. Please contact Detective Inspector T. Zimunhu on +263712915378 or the family on +263772851429. Both numbers are on WhatsApp,” reads the poster.

Initially the family had offered a R10 000 reward.

