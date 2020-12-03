Online Reporter

Sunday Mail Reporter, Debra Matabvu, has won the APO Group African Women in Media Award held virtually Wednesday.

The award recognises African women in the media who support female entrepreneurship throughout the continent.

The judging panel for the APO Group African Women in Media Award 2020 consisted of 100 luminaries, with global icons such as Naomi Campbell joined by senior executives from every major industry on the continent including Microsoft and Google.

Matabvu was nominated for her story Ethel defies Gokwe myth which was published in The Sunday Mail of October 25 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...