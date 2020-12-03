MARONDERA boarding school Waddilove High School has ordered parents to pick up their children from the institution following a COVID-19 outbreak that affected 45 pupils.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

But government immediately dispatched a team to meet school authorities before ordering the school not to remain open.

The government summoned school authorities, accusing them of failing to notify them before deciding to close down.

Later in the day, NewsDay witnesses about 15 cars of government officials intending to block parents who were demanding their children back.

Government eventually gave up, allowing parents to drive away with their children.

The Methodist Church of Zimbabwe-run school has since been declared a closed community by government following the outbreak of the virus.

According to government, as of Sunday, 56 students from Mashonaland East province had been infected since the reopening of schools.

According to a circular released to parents, all students who were found negative were to be released from the school.

“All our learners are going to be screened for COVID-19 today (Tuesday) and those that are going to be found negative and are non-examination classes will be released tomorrow (yesterday) to go home,”the circular read.

“The list of those who will have been found negative will be also released tomorrow and those found positive will remain in quarantine.

“Parents of those learners found negative will be required to come and take their children between 10am and 4pm at the school main gate. Learners who are writing their final examinations will remain and continue with their studies.”

Goromonzi High has also been hit by COVID-19 with cases reportedly rising to 14 as the virus continues to spread in schools. Bulawayo run mission school, John Tallach now has over 200 cases of the virus.

Chinhoyi High School now has over 88 cases while Mtshabezi High School in Matabeleland South recorded 17 cases yesterday.

Government, however, remains adamant it will not close schools.

