A HARARE-BASED soldier has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for bashing his pregnant girlfriend.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Reuters Makwanise (32) appeared before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture yesterday who suspended three months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

He will save an effective nine months.

It is the State’s case that on November 10, 2020 the accused arrived at the complainant Portia Mangandaire’s residence in Sakubva.

Mangandaire was in the company of a friend, Nyasha Mapeza, who asked if the accused was in the habit of assaulting the complainant.

A disagreement ensued resulting in the accused picking a wooden plank from the yard and repeatedly assaulted Mangandaire.

The complainant was five months pregnant at the time.

She had a miscarriage on the same day. The foetus was taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital where it was incinerated.

