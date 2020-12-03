Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has dispatched surveillance teams to bolster their efforts of containing the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in learning institutions.

Since the reopening of schools there have been a number of Covid-19 cases that have been reported among pupils and teachers, with the initial cases being recorded at John Tallach High in Matabeleland North, which saw 184 cases being recorded.

Posting on their official Twitter account, the Ministry on Thursday reported that they have since sent surveillance teams to the country’s 10 provinces to manage the outbreak at learning institutions.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care has dispatched surveillance teams to strengthen the provinces’ surveillance system as well as management of Covid-19 outbreak at learning institutions which have more than doubled in the month of November 2020,” reads part of the tweet.

Last week, Cabinet announced that they were reviewing the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding hostels, conducting detailed inspection of boarding facilities and targeted training of hostel matron, boarding masters as well as kitchen staff as part of measures of containing the pandemic at schools.

On Monday 11 pupils and two teachers at Mtshabezi High School in Matabeleland South tested positive for Covid-19 while a case was reported at Christian Brothers College (CBC) in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile according to statistics released by the Ministry as of Wednesday, 114 new cases were recorded with no deaths, with all being local transmissions.

Bulawayo still has the highest number of active cases at 565.

“1 862 PCR tests were done, all 114 are local cases. 28 new recoveries were reported. The national recovery rate stands at 84,7 percent and active cases go up to 1 295.

“As of 2 December, Zimbabwe has now recorded 10 243 case, 8 671 recoveries and 277 deaths,” reads the update.

