Sithatshisiwe Gwaza, Sunday News Reporter

National University of Science and Technology (Nust) beauty queen Onesimo Nkomo recently scooped two awards at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe.

The 21 year- old has had a great start to her modeling career. She was crowned Miss Nust and also won the Face of Truth crown. She also became the Second Princess at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe contest and was also adjudged Miss Personality.

The young lady studying towards a Business Management degree at Nust began her modeling career in 2019, where she won Miss Nust. With many thinking it was beginner’s luck, she proved them wrong by winning more crowns this year.

Nkomo was professionally groomed by Pardon Khaya at Truth Models Academy, where she has been blossoming and making waves, after starting off under the tutelage of Tapiwa Ngwenya.

Nkomo said she will use 20 percent of her price money to start a “girl’s business startup initiative” and a modeling club at Nust.

“I am happy I have had the chance to work with big brands as an ambassador. I want to help other aspiring models and to be a role model to the girl child,” she said.

Sakhile Dube (24) was crowned Zimbabwe Miss Tourism at the inaugural pageant held at The Venue in Avondale, Harare last week. She beat 11 other contenders to win an automatic ticket to represent the country at the tourism international pageant to be held in China next month. She is also pursuing her psychology degree with Women’s University of Zimbabwe.

Dube pocketed US$500 and an array of prizes, courtesy of various sponsors. Dorothy Bhebhe was voted First Princess. Bhebhe got US$300, while Nkomo took home US$200 for second princess and another US$100 for the Miss Personality crown.

She said the journey has started for her.

“I have always been a runway model,” she said. “I tried to enter into a beauty pageant in 2017 as I participated at the Miss Zimbabwe World, but did not make it. I haven’t taken part in any pageant after that, but I would like to announce that I am back on stage. I am happy to win this title and perseverance pays, now I am representing the country and hope to bring the crown home. I took part in fashion shows in Milan (Italy) and South Africa in 2017,” she was quoted as saying by our sister paper, The Herald.

The contest was held virtually, with only 100 people in attendance. It was however, beamed on NashTV social media pages.

