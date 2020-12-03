Online Reporter

Gateway Stream recently hosted a workshop for musicians to help them manage their music as a business enterprise.

The workshop was the second in a series of workshops designed to bring musicians closer to their markets, as well as help them explore the various options available to them as the world goes digital.

The first workshop was held in October.

Speaking during the second workshop, Ishe Makambira, project manager for Gateway Stream Music, said: “We have now completed the development of the Gateway Stream mobile and web application.

“The objective of the workshop is to now train the artists on how they can use the application to monetise their music. So it is a step-by-step process starting with the artists downloading the app and navigating through the various features available on the app.”

The concept of the Gateway Stream Music web and mobile application is premised on the need to empower artistes. The platform enables musicians to upload their work, set pricing, manage inventory and receive revenue for all purchases through a revolutionary wallet function.

A key feature is the socialisation aspect where artistes can chat with their fans, exchange images and videos, it is a combination of most of the interactive social media platforms.

“Gateway Stream Music has a live streaming capability where artistes can live stream their performance and collect revenue through the pay per view facility, unlike other livestreaming options, where they will not earn direct revenue from the viewers,” added Makambira.

Other presenters at the workshop were Munyaradzi Chanetsa, the artiste and repertoire manager (Africa) for Sony ATV Music Publishing who is based in Johannesburg, who spoke about managing music as a business. Also presenting a paper was Marcus Gora, Mokoomba’s manager. He spoke about the journey that Mokoomba has travelled and some of the tools they have developed to help them to run their music as a business.

In a related development, Gateway Stream Music in partnership with Kayse Connect, will host a joint Jah Prayzah and Winky D show on December 18 2020, which will be live streamed on a pay-per-view. Janet Manyowa will also host a show in partnership with Gateway Stream Music.

Like this: Like Loading...