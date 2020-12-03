Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Sanyati Baptist High School has been closed after nine students tested positive for Covid-19, and the Ministry of Health and Child Care is monitoring the situation.

Government has resolved to have examination candidates write examinations in separate rooms to limit exposure to the pandemic.

Rigorous testing from health officials have so far been done, with non-examination boarding students who test negative set to go home anytime soon.

Non-examination day scholars have been asked to stay home while examination candidates are allowed to enter the school’s premises under strict monitoring from health officials.

Mashonaland West acting medical director, Dr Gift Masoja, confirmed the development.

“It’s true we have nine students who tested positive for Covid-19 at Sanyati Baptist High School. Efforts to trace and test their contacts are underway, and we have since applied the same measures that applied at Chinhoyi High School.

“No one is allowed in or out except for examination candidates. In addition, examinations will be written separately to protect negative students from contracting the virus. The students will be quarantined at the school,” said Dr Masoja.

St Rupert’s Secondary School in Makonde district also recorded three positive cases.

Dr Masoja said enforcements through the introduction of more health personnel at the schools were being done.

No comment could be obtained from the schools’ authorities, and officials from the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry.

Yesterday, Waddilove and Goromonzi High Schools recorded a combined 52 cases, resulting in the schools being declared closed communities.

Recently, 58 students tested positive for Covid-19 at Chinhoyi High School with the Ministry of Health closing the school indefinitely.

