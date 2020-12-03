Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today held a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Museum of Africa Liberation in Harare aimed at documenting the liberation struggle of the continent.

President Mnangagwa receives the late National Hero Cde Josiah Magama Tongogara’s pistol from his window Angeline and son Tichafa (holding a microphone) at the ground breaking ceremony of the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare today.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said the glamorous institution will enable the African continent to tell its history.

In today’s event, liberation artefacts for several liberation icons were presented to President Mnangagwa for them to be kept in the Museum as souvenirs.

President Mnangagwa addresses members of Zanu-PF after he officiated at the ground breaking ceremony of the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare today.

They include artefacts for former Vice Presidents Simon Muzenda, Joseph Msika, liberation icons Cdes Josiah Tongogara, Leopold Takawira among others.

Artefacts for other liberation icons from the African continent who include Kwame Nkrumah are expected to be deposited with the museum soon.

President Mnangagwa prepares a basin to plant a tree at the ground breaking ceremony of the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare today.

President Mnangagwa later planted a tree at the site with several ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe doing the same.

