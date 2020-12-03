Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Another top Harare City Council official, finance director, Tendai Kwenda has been arrested on corruption allegations as Government moves with pace to fight graft which has been affecting service delivery in local authorities.

Kwenda is alleged to have authorised the splashing of over US$8 million on allowances, holidays, buying personal vehicles and awarding hefty exit packages for managers between 2014 and 2015.

One of the top managers Stanely Mungofa was given a $1, 7 million retrenchment package in 2014.

Special Anti-Corruption Head Mr Tabani Mpofu has confirmed the arrest.

Among other top officials recently arrested are mayor Jacob Mafume, former mayor Herbert Gomba, town clerk Hosiah Chisango, housing director Addmore Nhekairo, human capital director Cainos Chingombe and former housing director Matthew Marara.

