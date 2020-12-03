Harmony Agere

THE Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has a critical role to play in the country’s drive to develop and achieve Vision 2030 targets, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this while officially launching JSC’s 2021-2025 strategic plan in Harare Wednesday.

In his keynote address, the President said Government was determined to promote a results-oriented justice system.

“The Second Republic is determined to enhance national cohesion, economic growth and prosperity and to also build an environment where people at all levels can realise their full potential,” he said.

“There is no going back on the development course we have chartered for ourselves, to this end the Judicial Services Commission is a critical state institution in our ongoing reform agenda in regards to entrenching constitutionalism and the rule of law as building blocks in our national development agenda.”

President Mnangagwa said the launch of the Judicial Services Commission five-year strategic plan is a reflection of an institution cognisant of its strategic role in the attainment of broader national vision imperatives.

“This important occasion is, therefore, in sync with the Second Republic’s culture of promoting the establishment of results-oriented, pragmatic and responsive mechanisms towards improved administration and delivery of justice in our great country Zimbabwe.”

JSC’s 2021-2025 strategic plan is expected to provide a framework on how to tackle corruption, development of infrastructure and the provision of rule of law among other things.

The event was attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, UNDP resident representative Ms Maria Ribeiro, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Cabinet Ministers and other senior Government officials.

