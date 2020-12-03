Don Makanyanga

ZIMBABWE’S Young Warriors will be hoping for better fortunes at this year’s Cosafa Under-20 Championships that will burst into life at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth Thurday.

Having missed the last edition of the annual regional tournament, the Under-20 side have all to do to help Zimbabwe atone for the embarrassing exit of the Under-17 team from the Cosafa championships.

Coach Tondera Ndiraya and his men flew out of Harare early Tuesday morning and are in Group A together with hosts South Africa, Mozambique and Lesotho.

Only the top team from each of the three pools and the best-placed runner-up advance to the semi-finals, while the two sides that will compete in the final will earnt a place at the 2021 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The Young Warriors begin their quest with a tie against hosts South Africa Thursday.

Ndiraya is under no illusions about how tough the task before them is.

“South Africa has always been a difficult side for us, over the years, in all age groups, even at senior level.

“But we want to try our best this time around, it should be an exciting match, the opening match, we should give everyone some exciting moments,” said Ndiraya.

With the two finalists of the tournament guaranteed a place at next year’s Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, Ndiraya has challenged his troops to look beyond the regional tournament.

“The fact that the finalists from these championships will book us a place at next year’s AFCON tournament, it is a motivating factor for these youngsters as they are eager to showcase their talent at a bigger stage.

“I think the players we brought in should be able to give us the results that we want.

“Our target, obviously, is to reach the semi-finals but ultimately, we want to win the top prize, and qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament,” said the Dynamos coach.

Zimbabwe squad:

Goalkeepers: Tendai Chirara (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Matripples Muleya (Bulawayo Chiefs).

Defenders: Tinotenda Muringai (Dynamos), Kelvin Mangiza (FC Platinum), Munashe Garananga (Ubuntu, South Africa), Malvern Hativagoni, Munashe Katondo (both Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Midfielders: Sebastian Summerfield (Gateshead FC, England), Lexington Mujokoro (FMSA Umguza), Bernard Matsikidze (Highlands Park, South Africa), Brandon Nyagurungo (Caya Foot Academy, Senegal), Oscar Magejo (Academy Twenty 63), Takunda Mkunga, Bill Antonio (both Prince Edward Academy), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Tendai Matindife (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Debbellar Mapuwa (Legends Academy), Tinotendaishe Benza (Herentals FC)

Strikers: Munashe Pini (Chicken Inn), Tapiwa Mandinyenya (Aces Youth Academy).

