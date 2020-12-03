Pop star Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth were married for seven months following a 10-year on-and-off relationship.

Miley Cyrus has spoken about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, saying she will always love him “very much” but that there was “too much conflict” in their relationship.

The singer married the Australian actor in December 2018 following almost 10 years of an on-and-off relationship.

They decided to get married after their house was destroyed in wildfires in California.

However, they announced their break-up less than a year later.

Speaking on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, Cyrus said losing their home affected their relationship.

“Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she said.

Cyrus, 28, added: “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

She said there was “too much conflict” between the pair. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

After the break-up, Hemsworth, 30, wished the star “health and happiness” in a post on social media.

A few weeks later, Cyrus posted a thread of tweets denying that she had cheated during their seven-month marriage,

As well as her break-up, the singer, who released her latest album Plastic Hearts in November, also discussed her attempts to stay sober during the COVID-19 pandemic in her interview with Stern.

She gave up alcohol following surgery on her vocal cords in 2019.

“The hardest times have been in this pandemic,” she said. “I am always truthful. And a lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them. Luckily, I haven’t gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic.”

However, she said she was not calling it a “relapse,” saying drinking had not “been my demon”.

“If anything, it just makes me not reach my full potential, which is unacceptable to me,” she said. – skynews

Like this: Like Loading...