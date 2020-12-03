Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

TAURAI Muberekwa has been retained as Zimbabwe Handball Federation (ZHF) Matabeleland North chairman.

Muberekwa was re-elected unopposed at a ZHF annual general meeting held at the Matabeleland North Sports and Recreation Commission offices in Victoria Falls.

He first cameinto office in 2017 after the ZHF national executive suspended the previous provincial board on allegations of corruption.

Muberekwa is an out of schools’ handball coach based in Binga.

Other incoming committee members are vice-chairperson Phangwana Vumindaba from Umguza, former vice-chairperson Chariot Dlamini from Hwange, who is the new secretary-general, Busisiwe Dube of Hwange, who retained her post as treasurer, while Paidamoyo Dube of Bubi was elected to the women’s handball commission.

Eveness Mbewe of Nkayi is the coaches’ commission chair, Nqobile Dlamini of Binga (referees commission chair), Pastor Sibanda of Umguza (fundraising, marketing and audit chair) and Thuthukani Mathema of Tsholotsho (athletes commission chair). Brian Mazwi of Bubi and Charles Makonde of Hwange are committee members.

Muberekwa said his board recorded significant successes and urged the new office bearers to work together towards development of the sport.

“Handball starts from grassroots; hence we should have intensive programmes in districts. We need properly constituted structures in districts with hardworking and self-motivated people. We’ve been selected to represent people in the province and athletes should be the first to benefit. All members are encouraged to read and understand the provincial and national constitutions,” said Muberekwa.

He bemoaned challenges that include lack of sponsorship and failure to come up with an independent provincial league as the province is still combined with Bulawayo and Matabeleland South.

“The new committee’s immediate task is to continue working on improving the game’s standards in the province guided by the handball 2024 vision. We can only conquer our challenges if we join hands and remain united,” Muberekwa said.

Some of the achievements recorded in the province include drafting of a provincial constitution, restoration of sanity through financial systems transparency, re-branding of the association, holding of ZHF sanctioned courses, registration of clubs with the federation, formation of district structures and donation of balls to all affiliated clubs. – @ncubeleon

