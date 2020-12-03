Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TUSKERS cricket women’s team received a timely boost ahead of their T20 challenge cup final against Eagles in Harare on Saturday.

The team leaves for the capital on Friday and was on Thursday morning presented with training gear worth about US$1 000 by Dumisani Madzivanyathi, the owner of E68 Butchery.

Madzivanyathi said the training gear is part of his initiative to support girls’ cricket in Bulawayo.

“We are happy to be part of cricket and l hope this relationship will go on for a long time. We shall continue to engage the Tuskers leadership so that we see what can be done to improve ladies’ cricket. We shall be doing more for the team in different competitions that they take part in. We are certainly going to intensify our involvement in the game of cricket. Congratulations to the team for going to the next stage. l hope the girls bring the trophy to Bulawayo,” said Madzivanyathi.

Tuskers team manager Joana Phiri said: “This training gear is really going to help us a lot. As you can see the team has been using its own gear which is not ideal. Also, this kind of support also motivates the players to keep playing the game of cricket.” – @innocentskizoe

Like this: Like Loading...