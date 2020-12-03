Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE International Tennis Federation South Central Under-18 Zim Leg 1 being played at the Bulawayo Country Club has been disrupted by rains with matches being put on hold.

Two second round matches were stopped midway on Wednesday due to rain and are set to continue on Thursday afternoon.

Zimbabwe’s lyle Zalomous was in the lead 6-3 1-0 against Egypt’s Ahmed Mohamed in the second set.

The winner of the match is set to face top seed, Ethan Sibanda who made it into the quarters after beating Zamani Moyo 6-1, 6-3.

Israel’s Itay Bity, seeded third got the better of Joseph Magutshwa 6-1, 6-0 to proceed to the quarterfinals where he is set to face Tinashe Taruberekera who beat South Africa’s Damian Muller 6-0, 6-1.

South African, Benjamin Scott squares off against Zimbabwe’s Taona Mhwandagara in the other quarterfinal. Mhwandagara brushed off Shane Tapera 6-2, 6-2 while Scott had the better of AnesuKwirirai 6-4, 6-2.

Zimbabwean, Thompson Thomu and Sweden’s Kevin Edengren will also have to continue their second-round match which was stopped in the second set when the latter was leading 6-3, 3-0. The winner of the tie will face Kenya’s Jason Mbogoro who beat Zimbabwe’s TinayeTongoona, 6-1, 6-2.

Tennis Zimbabwe administrator, Cliff Nhokwara said they are hoping the skies will clear in the afternoon and they continue with their programme.

The tourney is the first international Zimbabwe is hosting since March when the sport was halted as measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 were put in place worldwide.

