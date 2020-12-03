Business Reporter

DEVELOPING skilled human capital is critical as Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa drive at realising robust economic transformation.

According to Higherlife Foundation, a social impact and human capital development organisation established by businessman, Strive Masiyiwa, urgent measures must be taken to accelerate human capital development so as to realise the desired upper middle-income economic status.

This entails investing more in education, health, rural transformation and sustainable livelihoods, among others, says Higher Life. To raise consciousness around the issue, Higherlife Foundation and the UK-registered Delta Philanthropies, are hosting Vision 2050 webinar series this week. The five-part virtual webinar series under the theme ‘Catalysing Vision 2050’ began yesterday and end tomorrow, bringing together a diversity of expertise.

The two organisations endeavour to catalyse human capital development in Africa, with a Vision 2050 for Zimbabwe and other African countries to achieve upper middle-income status by the year 2050. The Government has set the upper middle-income target by 2030.

“Africa is full of potential, endowed with both an abundance of natural resources and an energetic youthful population. If we harness our people and our God given-assets, we can transform our communities and build a $250 billion dollar economy in Zimbabwe and across other African countries,” said Higherlife Foundation chief executive officer, Dr Kennedy Mubaiwa.

“So, to kick start the conversation on how we get there, we have organised a series of webinars across our four areas of work, education, health, rural transformation and sustainable livelihoods, disaster relief and preparedness.

“We are energised and ready to help accelerate progress towards inclusive economic growth and social transformation,” he said.

According to Higherlife, the webinars are in the form of panel discussions featuring a diverse spectrum of local, continental and international speakers.

“We have assembled an incredible list of thought leaders from all over the world, experts in their field who are ready to share their knowledge and inspire our audiences,” he said.

“This webinar series is a fantastic opportunity for all people to come and learn about Vision 2050 and what role they can play to help transform our nation. Every contribution matter and we know that our speakers will impart knowledge and wisdom that will motivate all who attend.”

Higherlife Foundation was established by Strive and Tsitsi Masiyiwa in 1996.

Like this: Like Loading...