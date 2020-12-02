Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo’s most popular arts personality, Manurse Ndlovu MaMlevu who was on Saturday Night crowned the Roil Bulawayo Arts Award (RoilBAA) Outstanding Radio DJ is itching for success as she is now eyeing a Ke Yona Tv presenter role.

Touted as Bulawayo’s most popular personality as she received the most votes at the just held RoilBAAs, Manurse, a proud Kalanga woman, said she earned the award as she worked hard for it.

As a person representing the Kalanga community in Bulawayo, the Skyz Metro FM presenter who hails from Bulilima District in Matabeleland South she said she was under pressure to do well and ensure she wins the award by all means.

“I was nervous and under pressure to win thus I made sure I personally voted for myself as many times. This is because I had people who believed in me and were looking up to me so much that I couldn’t afford to disappoint or let them down,” Manurse said.

“Thank you so much for all those who voted and above all, the loyal Skyz Metro FM listeners who have been following my programmes since day one. Thanks to the Skyz Metro FM team for believing in my talent.”

Manurse who presents the breakfast show with BKay went on to hail the Kalanga lineage for supporting her for a good cause, something which has seen their culture shine.

“The Bukalanga nation, Ndoboka kwazo nditi imi hango yedu yabhuda muhalima. Milikani tikudze hango yedu neludzi gwedu. Now that I’m an award-winning radio presenter as I prefer to be called, I feel the bar has been raised higher and it’s time for me to work even harder,” said the Kalanga child.

As a journalist who started her career in 2012 under ZBC’s Radio Zimbabwe, Manurse said she feels it is now time to spread her wings to the small screens.

“I started my career in 2012 under ZBC’s Radio Zimbabwe. I was trained by the likes of Elsie Mojapelo, Lionel Mkandla and Sifelani Chikwape and studied communication at the Lupane State University where I obtained an Honours Degree in 2014.

“I’m now looking forward to auditioning for the Ke Yona Tv presenter search where I’m hoping to get the position and be on TV. I want to continue raising the Kalanga flag high and catering for the Matabeleland South and North Provinces by being their voice,” said Manurse.

Manurse added that she feels her career has just begun and narrated how working on different radio programmes has defined her character.

“At Radio Zimbabwe, I did different shows from mid-morning shows Ingoma Sisebenza and Kwaziso/ Ukubingelelana to weekend shows. Obviously, you learn radio from graveyard shifts first before being promoted to day shows.

“I joined Skyz Metro FM when it started and when I went for the auditions, I made top 50 before being shortlisted for the top 16. And now, here I am bagging my first ever award.”

Quizzed why she is such a hit among radio listeners, Manurse said: “People love me mostly because of the different roles I play when on air. On radio, I can be Beyonce Wako Masendu who is this village girl who has come to town and is experiencing city life, but not forgetting her rural background hence the name Kalanga Child.

I’m one Kalanga lady that dances Tshibilika while wearing stilettos.

“Some who call me Aunt MaMlevu also relate well with me because of the advice I give them on radio. I’m that one person who tells a story or narrative that everybody can relate to. I also thrive to be that radio presenter who builds a relationship with listeners such that I become their close friend even if we haven’t had personal contact,” she said.

On Skyz Metro FM, Manurse started from presenting a programme called Kwakalulama kusharp kunjalo that was all about playing Kalanga rhumba and local music. Thereafter she hosted Singabantu banye with Denson Kulube and then the Reavaya drive with Bkay before they landed on the breakfast show, Insimbi yekuseni.

Interestingly, her name Manurse which was given to her by her late father means more nurses, professionals who go out of their way to ensure the well-being of their clients. The name on its own is a clear depiction of Manurse in studio and on the streets as she is a person who goes out of her way to communicate with people.

Manurse, a last born in family of 12 is a mother of two beautiful kids, a girl aged six and a boy aged three. She was married though death separated her with her soul mate.

Like this: Like Loading...