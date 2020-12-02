CASES of armed robberies involving large sums of money have become a cause of concern and should be nipped in the bud to give a clear message that crime will not be tolerated within the borders of Zimbabwe.

Members of the community are, therefore, advised to co-operate with the police in accounting for these criminals to rid these negative forces from society.

As we head towards the festive season, it is important that the people enjoy the holidays without fear of harm from these criminals and that can be achieved when the public provides information to the police that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of such crime.

In co-operating with the police, members of the public must remember that these are dangerous criminals armed with deadly weapons and must not confront the robbers but leave that to the police who are trained for the job.

The provision of vital information to the police is enough on the part of the public.

Yesterday we reported about an armed robbery incident where five robbers ambushed a cash-in-transit vehicle at Chivi Growth Point in Masvingo Province, disarmed three security guards before getting away with US$35 000, R350 000 and $2 000.

The Safeguard Security vehicle was delivering the cash to Mukuru branch at the Growth Point when the robbers struck on Monday at 9.34AM.

According to police, the robbers pounced on the cash-in-transit vehicle as the guards were about to deliver the cash to the branch.

“The robbers pointed guns at the security guards as they were disembarking from the vehicle and disarmed them before taking away a cash box containing US$35 000, R350 000 and $2 000.

“They then jumped into an unregistered blue Toyota Revo twin-cab and sped off towards Mandamabwe Business Centre.

“The gang also robbed the guards of their three pistols,” said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.

He said police are concerned about the increasing cases of armed robbers targeting cash-in-transit vehicles.

“The police are disturbed by robbery incidents which are targeting cash-in-transit vehicles. We implore security companies to strengthen their security measures in consultation with clients.

“This robbery comes hardly a few weeks after the Bulawayo one where Zupco lost over ZW$2 million,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He appealed to members of the public who could have information leading to the arrest of the armed robbers to contact any nearest police station.

The Chivi robbers’ modus operandi appear to be identical to that of the gang that robbed the Bulawayo Fawcett Security cash-in-transit vehicle as it was about to deliver Zupco cash at the bank last month.

The Bulawayo robbers first carjacked a black Mercedes Benz which they later used as a gateaway car after the robbery.

The six robbers pounced on two Fawcett security guards as they were about to deliver cash at Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) 8th Avenue branch.

They disarmed the guards, hijacked their armoured vehicle before getting away with more than $2 million that belonged to Zupco.

They later dumped the vehicle in Woodlands before hijacking another which they dumped in Hope Fountain.

On the same day the same robbers struck in Kezi where they robbed a gold dealer of more than US$4 000. The gang is still at large and the Mercedes Benz is still missing.

It is through collaborative work that these criminals can be effectively dealt with.

Businesses are also urged to be vigilant during this time so that they do not fall victim to these criminals.

