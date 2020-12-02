Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

OUTGOING Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) president Ringisai Mapondera says all is in place for the association’s elective congress in Masvingo this on Saturday.

Mapondera, who took over from Fredrick Ndlovu, will only serve one term after he was elected Zone VI general secretary last month.

He had, however, announced prior to being elevated, indicated that he would not for another term at the helm of ZVA.

Delegates will vote for a new president, secretary-general, treasurer and two committee members.

The vice-presidency will be filled at next year’s annual general meeting as per the ZVA constitution.

According to the ZVA constitution, each nominee can only contest in one position. A candidate must also attain 57.1 percent of the vote to be the outright winner.

Mxolisi Ndlovu who, the present treasurer of the association, and Tawanda Sithole, the incumbent secretary-general, will contest for the top post of president on Saturday

