Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

POSTAL services provider, Zimpost, can be transformed to the level of Amazon if it drives its energy towards adopting electronic (e)-Post models to grow its business and complement’s Government’s “ease of doing business” reform agenda.

Amazon is a United States multinational technology firm, which rides on e-commerce, digital streaming and artificial intelligence. It is considered one of the top companies in that country given its huge influence on the economy.

Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said this at the Zimpost strategic planning workshop held at Zimpost Headquarters in Harare today.

Adopting the e-commerce strategy, he said, was the only route to ensure Zimpost remains relevant as businesses the world over make a sudden shift to digital options. The digital drive has been compounded by the impact of Covid-19, which has brought in a new normal.

“The trajectory towards an upper middle-income economy is underpinned by a national priority area of creating a ‘Digital Economy’ among others,” he said.

“Zimpost has to produce a strategic plan that will focus the company towards being a ‘smart post office’ that provides services in line with the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 concept.

“My ministry wants Zimpost to adopt the e-Post concept in totality and have it dominated its day to day delivery of products and services in Zimbabwe. The E-Post must be seen in e-Commerce, which must drive Zimpost to become the “Amazon” of Zimbabwe.”

