Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

AT least eight Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officers at Beitbridge border post have tested positive to Covid-19 just a day after Government reopened its borders after close to eight months of stringent cross-border travel restrictions.

The country on Tuesday reopened its Beitbridge border to all travellers provided they produce a certificate of testing for Covid-19.

In a statement Zimra confirmed the development adding that the revenue authority was implementing among other precautionary measures immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices, inland and border stations that might be at risk.

“Zimra, which continues to provide essential services, is taking the necessary precautionary steps, as guided by World Health Organisation with the assistance of the Ministry of Health and Childcare, following the recording of 8 cases of Covid-19 at our Beitbridge, border post.

Zimra is very aware that due to the unique location of our offices and stations coupled with the essential nature of the services we provide there is a need to remain vigilant in observing and practicing procedures that reduce exposure to Covid-19.

In order to safeguard employees, clients and the public Zimra continues to implement guidelines from the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and Childcare in reducing the impact of the Covid-19 threat to operations and human life.

All stakeholders at Beitbridge have had tests done as well as contact tracing and our staff continues to offer essential services under Covid-19 protocols and guidelines as provided for by WHO and Ministry of Health and Childcare,” reads the statement.

Zimra said it has started tracing contacts of all suspected cases.

“The current measures at our border posts and stations in instances of expected or suspected exposure to Covid-19 include but are not limited to testing contacts of all suspected Covid-19 cases as well as immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices, inland and border stations that might be at risk.

“Re-opening of disinfected offices is done with the assistance and guidance of the relevant local medical authorities. Where practical Zimta stations and offices maintain critical skeleton staff. Staff are being provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers; and services are, as much as possible, being offered to clients/agents via electronic means,” reads the statement.

