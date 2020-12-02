Elita Chikwati Agriculture Reporter

Government has announced pre-planting producer prices for the 2020/21 summer cropping season as part of the Agriculture Recovery Plan which is meant to boost agriculture productivity and ensure food self-sufficiency.

The Grain Marketing Board chief executive, Mr Rockie Mutenha confirmed the pre-planting prices.

“The pre-planting producer price for maize is $32 000 per tonne while traditional grains will be pegged at $38 000 per tonne. Soya beans pre-planting price is pegged at $48 000 per tonne,” he said.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement said the pre-planting producer price has a bearing on the planning and management regimes. The more lucrative the price, the high the chances of management become.

Government will also announce targets for the summer crops at provincial level.

Like this: Like Loading...