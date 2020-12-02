Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has this morning launched the Judicial Services Commission 2021-2025 strategic plan at a ceremony at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The event was attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, UNDP resident representative Ms Maria do Valle Ribeiro, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Cabinet Ministers and other senior Government officials.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said the JSC was critical in the country’s drive to develop and achieve targets set in Vision 2030.

He said the judiciary was also important in the fight against corruption.

