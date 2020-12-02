Emmanuel Kafe

The Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) has dismissed reports that the High Court had barred the construction of the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare.

INSTAK chief executive officer, Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, told a Press briefing Tuesday that reports that the High Court had ruled in favour of a nearby housing co-operative in a dispute over the land on which the museum is set to be built were false.

Ambassador Muzawazi said the land in dispute was amounted to less than two hectares, while the museum grounds will cover up to 93 hectares.

He said construction of the museum was part of the preservation of the liberation history for Zimbabwe and other countries.

“The project will include among many other things, a museum, a massive monument of African liberation structure that will change the landscape of Harare, conferencing facilities, a zoo and an amusement park along Kirkman Road,” he said.

